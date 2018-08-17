Ben Affleck Spotted on Date With Playboy Model Shauna Sexton

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 7:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

NGRE / BACKGRID

All eyes were on Ben Affleck last night when he was spotted with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

The Batman star kept it low-key for the outing to Nobu on Thursday night, wearing dark jeans, a green shirt and a navy-blue jacket, while the 22-year-old wore an eye-catching nude body-con dress.

His outing with the young model comes on the heels of the Oscar winner learning that girlfriend Lindsay Shookus was not going to be moving to Los Angeles as previously planned. According to an insider, "He feels it is over with Lindsay."

But regardless of what's happening between the two, "He is not happy that there were photos."

Photos

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus: Romance Rewind

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Stoianov / BACKGRID

Just two days ago, the 46-year-old celebrated his birthday with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. However, Shookus, who has not been seen with Affleck since July, did not appear to join in on the festivities, despite being on a break from filming Saturday Night Live.

Her absence on the West Coast has been even more noticeable as of late, especially since they recently had dinner with her parents. Earlier this year, she accompanied him when he was looking for houses in Los Angeles.

She told Elle in May, "My entire career has been behind the camera, and that's definitely where I'm most comfortable. I'm a producer, I'm a mom, a friend… Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh."

He and Jennifer Garner  split after ten years of marriage in 2015, but have yet to finalize their divorce

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Hills Cast

Here's Everything We Know About The Hills Reunion at the MTV VMAs

Cara Mund, Gretchen Carlson

Miss America Cara Mund Accuses Gretchen Carlson and Other Pageant Officials of Mistreatment

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears

Investigating Britney Spears' Financial Empire as Child Support Battle Continues

Drew Scott, Linda Phan

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Share Photos From Their Honeymoon in Ecuador

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Actresses Now

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Will Be Laid to Rest in Detroit Following a Public Viewing

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians Obsession Alert: Your Official Guide to the Crush-Worthy Cast

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.