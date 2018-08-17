TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Actresses Now

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 4:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TV's Top Leading Lady

There's a new tournament in town. 

Or rather there's a new name for an old tournament, as Girl on Top is no more. That means that Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano  will reign as the final Girl on Top as a new star becomes E! News' first Top Leading Lady, a lady who may lead a series or may lead as a role model for costars and fans alike. You decide what that word means to you, and let us know with your votes!

In order to get this year's tournament going, we need your nominations, for which there are a few rules. 

Anyone who competes must have acted in more than one episode of a TV show that aired between August 2017 and August 2018. They must identify as not male, and the show must be legally available to watch in the United States as a primetime or streaming series. And that's about it! 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2018: The Winners Are...

You can submit your nominations by commenting below, or by using the Twitter hashtag #ELeadingLady. You don't need to submit the same nomination more than once. Your pick is more likely to make it into the tournament if there are more nominations from multiple people, so get your friends and fellow fans to help you out!

We'll be accepting nominations until Sunday, August 19 at 5 p.m., and round one (featuring 64 competitors) will go up at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, August 20. 

Voting will remain open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. PT the next day, so get ready! 

(P.S. For anyone wondering, you'll be able to vote for TV's Top Leading Man in the spring!) 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News

What Alyson Hannigan Knows About the "Buffy" Reboot

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

The Legacy of Veronica Mars: Rob Thomas' Big Goal for a Future Revival

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

James Corden, Ariana Grande, The Late Late Show

Where Does Ariana Grande's Carpool Karaoke Rank Among The Late Late Show's Other Segments?

Ariana Grande Gets Carried Away By James Corden, Literally

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Sarah Drew Opens Up About Getting Let Go From Grey's Anatomy

Busy Philipps, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Busy Philipps' Talk Show Busy Tonight to Premiere Oct. 28 on E!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.