Aretha Franklin Will Be Laid to Rest in Detroit Following a Public Viewing

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 4:31 PM

Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest on Friday, Aug. 31.

Gwendolyn Quinn, the publicist for the late singer, told the Associated Press that the star's funeral will take place in her hometown of Detroit, following a two-day public viewing. Fans of the songstress can pay their respects at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from Aug. 28-29from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. Services for Franklin's close family and friends will be held two days later at the Greater Grace Temple.

Her final resting place will be among her siblings and father Rev. C. L. Franklin at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

The 18-time Grammy winner passed away on Thursday morning after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Her publicist confirmed to E! News in a statement that she died while "surrounded by family and loved ones."

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds," the statement read.

Following the news of her passing, celebrities like Elton John and John Legend took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Fans that are unable to attend the public viewing in Detroit have another chance to remember the star when a tribute concert takes place on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden.

