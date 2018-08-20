EXCLUSIVE!

2018 MTV VMAs: Everything You Didn't See on TV

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 6:15 PM

Today's the day! The 2018 MTV VMAs have arrived!

All of your favorite celebs have taken their seats inside of Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the annual music ceremony. While the show is being broadcast on TV, we're going to be bringing you all of the exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the ceremony that cameras didn't catch.

Want to know which stars are chatting inside the award show? Want to know which celebs are dancing in their seats during the star-studded performances? Don't worry, because E! News is here to tell you all of those important details!

1. Camila Cabello was the first celeb to take their seat inside Radio City Music Hall. She then snapped selfies with her date.

2. DJ Khaled was spotted shaking hands with Olivia Munn.

3. Liam Payne walked over to Camila and gave her a hug, she then introduced the singer to her mom.

4. Marshmallow had to be led to his seat. He couldn't quite climb the stairs with his helmet on so he took photos with fans in the meantime.

5. When Jennifer Lopez arrived inside the ceremony, she received a big applause from the audience.

6. During Shawn Mendes' performance, Camila stood up and was spotted rocking out to the song.

So keep checking back here throughout the evening to get all of the exclusive scoop from the 2018 MTV VMAs!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards airs Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

