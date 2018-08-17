Coco Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 2-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 10:38 AM
Coco is not rushing to wean her daughter Chanel off breastfeeding or give her a sibling anytime soon.
The 39-year-old glamour model talked about raising her and husband Ice-T's first child, who turned 2 last November, in an interview with E! News ahead of her appearance on David Tutera's CELEBrations, which airs on Friday on WEtv at 10 p.m. ET. During the sit-down, Coco appeared to dismiss the idea of expanding her family, at least now, saying, "No! Not at this time! She's still my baby!"
"I think about this over and over because I love being a mom...but the way we travel is so extremely hard," she said. "Honestly, I think our life fits one child only."
Ice-T is a father to two adult children from previous relationships.
"I don't think Chanel would like a baby sister or a baby brother. She gets jealous! Chanel gets jealous around other kids," Coco continued. "It's so weird because, Chanel still breastfeeds, she still nurses...every time I hold a baby and the baby is close to my boob, she goes, 'My boob!'"
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends mothers breastfeed their babies until they are at least 12 months old. The World Health Organization put the cap at 2 years of age or beyond, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coco explained that Chanel finds breastfeeding comforting.
"Breastfeeding of course, you know, when they're young, they need you for nutrition," Coco continued. "It's more of a blankie-type thing. Instead of her having a blanket, she has the boob."
Coco said her decision to continue breastfeeding Chanel has been met with mostly support but some criticism.
"Ninety-five percent of people love the fact that I still do it," she said. "But then there's that five percent that like, want to attack."
"We'll get to that point where we'll say, 'Hey, OK, it's done,'" she added.
Coco also talked about Chanel's love of dressing up and being photographed. She often dresses her daughter in matching clothes and shares pics on social media.
"She wants to look...very stylish," Coco said. "And then she wants for you to take a picture of her."
