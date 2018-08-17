Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan Seal Their Romance With a Kiss

It currently seems they're not so worried about showing affection in public because they were also snapped in a liplock a day earlier during a trip to Disneyland with friends—and there was no shortage of cuddling, hugs and kisses between them.

While neither star has weighed in on their relationship, it was back in March that a source told E! News, "It's true that Hailee and Niall are dating, but at this point it's still pretty casual." Well, it seems the pair has evolved from casual to the L-word.

Steinfeld told an audience in July that she fell in love for the first time. "For the longest time, part of me was like this is not love, it's falling and it's great, but it's definitely not love. I'm fine. I'm fine. This person could leave tomorrow and I'd be fine and then I realized no, I wouldn't. This is love. This is love."