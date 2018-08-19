Amandla Stenberg's NSFW Observation About the Sydney Opera House Will Change the Way You Look at It Forever

Amandla Stenberg made sure to squeeze in some high-key Sydney sightseeing on her recent trip Down Under.

"Australia is incredible y'all got a giant vulva as ur most renowned display of architecture...amazing," The Darkest Minds star posted on Instagram August 12, posing outside the Sydney Opera House.

"It really looks, like, very yonic to me," the 19-year-old added to E! News. "I feel like people don't use that as much as the word phallic, but yonic is one of my favourite words."