Amandla Stenberg's NSFW Observation About the Sydney Opera House Will Change the Way You Look at It Forever

by Ashley Spencer | Sun., Aug. 19, 2018 5:53 PM

Amandla Stenberg made sure to squeeze in some high-key Sydney sightseeing on her recent trip Down Under.

"Australia is incredible y'all got a giant vulva as ur most renowned display of architecture...amazing," The Darkest Minds star posted on Instagram August 12, posing outside the Sydney Opera House.

"It really looks, like, very yonic to me," the 19-year-old added to E! News. "I feel like people don't use that as much as the word phallic, but yonic is one of my favourite words."

The Hunger Games alum also had high praise for her Darkest Minds co-star Mandy Moore , who plays a doctor attempting to help Amandla's character, Ruby, in a world where children are hunted and feared.

"I definitely had some Mandy Moore on my mp3 player, pre-iPod, pre-iPhone," the L.A. native told us. "She was so sweet…To see someone who's been on the block for a minute be just so humble and so cool the whole time."

As for co-star Gwendoline Christie, Amandla described her as a "force of nature"—despite not being totally up to speed on her Westeros knowledge.

"I have not watched Game of Thrones. Everyone tells me I should watch it," she said. "I haven't done it, but I'm sure it's definitely up my alley. I've seen clips of her on it and was very astounded."

Amandla has long been outspoken on issues ranging from double standards in the beauty industry to fellow celebrities appropriating black culture. And in June, she publicly came out as gay in an interview with Wonderland.

Still, the Everything, Everything star admits she doesn't "always handle" the trolls or backlash that inevitably come with being in the public eye.

"Sometimes I don't care. Sometimes I do. It's something that I feel like I'm still figuring out how to navigate," she said. "To me, I feel like…people feeling empowered by my platform or the things that I do is so much more important than any negativity anyone has to say."

Amandla Stenberg Found Out Her IRL Superpower and It Actually Makes Total Sense

