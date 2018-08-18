What Makes Childish Gambino the 2018 MTV VMAs' Most Unique Nominee

Donald Glover is leaving Childish Gambino behind, but not without a bang.

After the 2018 Grammys, the 34-year-old star confirmed his plan to retire the stage name he's performed under for almost a decade, citing a proverbial "death clause" he's included in many creative endeavors. "I like endings," Glover explained backstage to reporters. "I think they are important to progress."

Come September, Glover will embark on his This Is America Tour, a probable finale to Childish Gambino before unveiling the next iteration of his unstoppable talent. But for those who didn't snag tickets to 13-date trek across the U.S., Monday night's 2018 MTV Video Music Awards is the perfect opportunity to get further acquainted with this modern day Renaissance man.

With seven nominations for the provocative, politically-charged music video for "This Is America," Glover is without a doubt favored in taking home the night's biggest honor, Video of the Year.