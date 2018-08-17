Low-Rise '90s Jeans Are Back—Shop These 11 Pairs

Let's take a journey back to the 2000s.

Even though it was over a decade ago, you remember it like it was yesterday. The Simple Life and Laguna Beach were your reason for living and anything those girls wore, you wore. While you've since rid your wardrobe of crystal embellished bling and hot pink halter tops, but there is one trend worth revisiting: low-rise denim.

Before you start turning up your nose, you should know the celebs are already onboard. They're opting for the more is more philosophy by sporting theirs with cropped sweaters and even bikini tops—showing off maximum midsection.