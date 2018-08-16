Hilary Duff Asks Baby to "Hurry Up" as Due Date Approaches

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 3:02 PM

Hilary Duff

Instagram

Hilary Duff is ready for her baby to arrive.

"Baby, hurry it on up," the pregnant mom captioned her Instagram Story. In the selfie, the actress holds her bare belly as she nears the nine-month mark of her second pregnancy. Hilary has been itching to hold her baby ever since she found out she was having a darling daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma. "I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou," Hilary captioned the video of the gender reveal.

Since then, the Younger actress has longed for the days when she didn't have to wake "up 9 times a night to pee." Nevertheless, she says it is, "Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come."

Photos

Hilary Duff's Pregnancy Style

A source previously told E! News, "She has said that this pregnancy is a lot different than when she had Luca and that she forgot how it was to be pregnant! It's been a lot harder but she hasn't had any complications. She is just getting used to her body changing rapidly, and the process is taking a toll on her energy levels. Overall, things have been going smoothly and they are both preparing for her arrival."

Despite the discomfort, Duff has not let her growing baby bump hold her back from enjoying the good things in life, like her annual vacation to Hawaii. The getaway instead became a relaxing babymoon for her, her son, Luca, and a friend. Baby No. 2 technically joined in on the fun as Duff showed off her pregnant belly in a black bikini.

To see more of her pregnancy looks, check out the gallery below!

Hilary Duff

Instagram

The Struggle is Real

In a candid post, the actress said, "The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard." Nonetheless, the pregnant mama rocked her two-piece bathing suit.

Hilary Duff

Instagram

Say Cheese

Hilary showed off her pregnant belly in a chic, boho dress. 

Hilary Duff

Instagram

Mommy and Me

While on her babymoon, the star was feeling the "max relax" in a black two-piece.

Hilary Duff

Instagram

Selfie Time

The Younger actress shared a throwback photo of her growing baby bump, telling followers, "this was towards the end of filming when baby B was getting harder & harder to hide."

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bumpin' Along

The former Disney Channel star kept it casual as she grabbed ice coffees with her main squeeze in L.A. 

Hilary Duff

BACKGRID

Boho Beauty

She's got that pregnancy glow! Hilary rocked a patterned blue maxi dress and matching heels for a coffee run in Los Angeles. 

Hilary Duff

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Radiant in Red

Looking red hot, the Younger actress visited Build Studio in New York City to promote the fifth season of the comedy-drama television series.

Hilary Duff, Luca Cruz, Pregnancy Style

Instagram

Beach Babes

"My sweet sweet boy. Oh the adventures we've had," wrote the blonde beauty on a beach post with her six-year-old sweetheart.

Hilary Duff

BACKGRID

Pretty in Pastels

The 30-year-old took her 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie, to the zoo wearing a cropped peach shirt that showed off her little baby bump.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Instagram

Patterned Princess

On June 8, the happy mama announced some exciting news to her 9.7 million Instagram followers, writing, "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!

Hilary Duff

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sparkle and Shine

Hilary Duff, Selma Blair

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Monochromatic Mommy

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the Cinderella Story actress met up with Selma Blair at the Farmer's Market in Studio City, Calif.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Pregnancy Style

Instagram

Happy in Hoops

In a form-fitting grey dress and hoop earrings, the actress looked head over heels for her boyfriend in this post from June 25, writing, "Everyday we are growing...Baby B is growing ...growing is nice with you." 

Hilary Duff

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fruit Cup Queen

The soon-to-be mom of two was seen in Los Angeles sporting cute workout clothes and a mouth-watering cup of fresh fruit.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Pregnancy Style

Instagram

Bikini Bump

Kisses! The mom of one rocked a black bikini and patriotic lei as she shared a smooch with her musician boyfriend.

Hilary Duff

Stoianov / LESE / BACKGRID

Black and White

Wearing black leggings and a white tee, the pregnant pop star shopped for her new baby girl-to-be at the Sap and Honey children's clothing store in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Pregnancy Style

Instagram

Baby Bump Blue

A week after announcing her pregnancy, the "So Yesterday" singer sported a deep blue dress and posted a cute Insta pic with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

As the star reaches the final stretch of her pregnancy, the father-to-be is "getting very anxious," an insider recently told E! News. "[Matthew] is overly attentive and it makes Hilary laugh. She thinks it's cute that he's so involved already. The two of them are inseparable and Matthew is head over heels with Hilary. They are going to be great parents together," the source shared at the time.

And Luca is just as excited to meet the bundle of joy, with the source previously revealing the 6-year-old is "always asking about his 'baby sister' and always showing interest."

In a recent post to Instagram, the mommy-to-be told her future daughter, "[I} appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy."

