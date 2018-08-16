How Aretha Franklin Inspired Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and More Stars

For Jennifer Hudson, who was anointed by the Queen of Soul herself to portray her in an upcoming biopic, the influence didn't begin as early or directly as it did for Clarkson, but the connection has come to define her career nonetheless. "You know, I'm going to be honest: I did not actually grow up listening to Aretha Franklin the way most people think I have," the Oscar winner admitted to Time Out New York in 2015 when her involvement in bringing Franklin's story to the big screen was merely a rumor. "I grew up listening to my older cousins, and they were obsessed with Aretha. They were heavily influenced by her, and I took it from them. But I love her now. I love all her music. I just love that era. Atlantic, Motown—I wish we made music like that today."

In her own way, J.Hud is doing her part to make sure that we still do.

"I will Say while teaching me about your life, u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine," she wrote on Instagram after she learned of Franklin's passing. "I will never forget those teachings."