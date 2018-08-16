Sarah Drew Opens Up About Getting Let Go From Grey's Anatomy

Sarah Drew remembers the day she was let go from Grey's Anatomy well. The actress, who directed Grey's Anatomy's Emmy-nominated webseries, opened up about the day she was told she would not be asked back for Grey's Anatomy season 15.

Drew was shadowing her costar Kevin McKidd who was serving as director for the episode they were shooting. "It was in the afternoon and I went back to my trailer and I did my crying and called my people. A whole bunch of people came into my trailer to give me hugs and cry with me and tell me they were so sad I was leaving. I was supposed to be shadowing Kevin this whole episode with the hope that I would get to direct an episode of Grey's but [after being let go] it seemed like wasn't a possibility anymore," she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.