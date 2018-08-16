How Aretha Franklin's "Respect" Became an Undying Anthem

Now, more than ever, Aretha Franklin deserve some R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

The legendary singer, known as the Queen of Soul, died Thursday at her home in Detroit, surrounded by family and loved ones. Franklin had been battling advanced pancreatic cancer. "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on," the 76-year-old musician's longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, told E! News in a statement. "As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

As fans mourn Franklin's passing, her signature song—1967's "Respect"—is already re-entering the charts. Franklin's version, originally recorded by Otis Redding in 1965, was produced by Arif Mardin and Jerry Wexler. As she recalled in a 1999 Fresh Air interview with NPR's Terry Gross, she "just loved" the original. "I decided that I wanted to record it. And my sister Carolyn and I got together. I was living in a small apartment on the West Side of Detroit. Piano by the window, watching the cars go by, and we came up with that infamous line, the 'Sock it to me!' line. It was a cliché of the day. Actually, we didn't just come up with it, it really was cliché. And some of the girls were saying that to the fellows, like, 'Sock it to me in this way or sock it to me in that way.' Nothing sexual, and it's not sexual," she said. "It was non-sexual, just a cliché line."