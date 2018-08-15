The Bachelor Australia 2018: In Defence of Cass Wood

Cass rolled up in a limo to the candlelit mansion and her real-world crush was standing there. (Sidenote: Since when do they carpool with other contestants? Is this a budget issue?)

"I actually know him. I can't believe that he's here. I met him through playing rugby, and he actually goes to my gym," she explained to the producers on camera.

As Nick put it, the previous timing simply wasn't right for the pair.

"We had a couple of dates and things," he explained. "She was doing her thing, I was doing my thing. It was a hell of a surprise to see her there."

From Cass' perspective, their TV meet-cute would have seemed written in the stars. Or at least rigged by reality producers. This was either fate or a saccharine setup. Suddenly she was thinking: ‘It's me. I'm the main storyline!'

But, she spooked. Cass swung too wildly between being oddly evasive (for God's sake just answer that poor producer asking if it ever "got romantic") and way too cards on the table ("I'm honestly really, really happy right now.").