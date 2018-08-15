The Bachelor Australia 2018: Why Brooke Is an Early Favourite to Win Nick Cummins' Heart

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 7:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brooke Blurton, The Bachelor Australia

Ten

From the first moment she walked out carrying two balls, Brooke Blurton seemingly wowed Nick Cummins.  

The 23-year-old youth worker from Perth plays rugby league and union, but charmingly appeared to not recognise the former Wallabies wing on The Bachelor Australia premiere.

"How good's footy?" she cracked, before showing the Honey Badger how to throw a ball.

Her naiveté may have paid off.  

"She has no idea who I am or what I do, and it's very refreshing," 30-year-old Nick told the cameras.

Brooke is a proud Aboriginal woman who is passionate about helping kids in her community. And after she scored some 1:1 time with Nick, she expressed how much she connected with his confidence and drive.

"You have a very strong set of who you are and what you want to do," Brooke said. "And I find that so attractive because I know who I am, and I'm pretty proud of who I am."

Given the pair's obvious chemistry—and the fact that Nick gave her the coveted key to his Bachelor pad—fans were quick to endorse Brooke as a frontrunner for season 6.

Still, others are concerned she'll ultimately be the runner-up or even second runner-up, à la past season fan favourites Nikki Gogan and Tara Pavlovic.

That said, losing could have its perks:

All we can do is stay tuned!

The Bachelor Australia airs Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7.30pm on Ten.

Read

The Bachelor Australia 2018: Where to Follow the Contestants on Instagram

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor Australia , Australia , Top Stories
Latest News
The Bachelor, Cass Wood

The Bachelor Australia 2018: In Defence of Cass Wood

Selena Gomez

Bikinis, Boats and BFF's: Selena Gomez Offers Rare Glimpse Into Her Summer

Kris Jenner, Tammy Hembrow

Kris Jenner Addresses Model Tammy Hembrow's Hospitalization at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Ramona Singer

Ramona Singer Isn't That Proud of Luann de Lesseps Leaving Rehab

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Why Winnie Harlow's Confidence and Style Are Contagious

Nick Cummins, Contestants, The Bachelor Australia

The Bachelor Australia 2018 Eliminations: Who Went Home?

Nicki Minaj Shades Drake, DJ Khaled & More Rappers

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.