The Bachelor Australia 2018: Why Brooke Is an Early Favourite to Win Nick Cummins' Heart

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 7:31 PM
From the first moment she walked out carrying two balls, Brooke Blurton seemingly wowed Nick Cummins.
The 23-year-old youth worker from Perth plays rugby league and union, but charmingly appeared to not recognise the former Wallabies wing on The Bachelor Australia premiere.
"How good's footy?" she cracked, before showing the Honey Badger how to throw a ball.
Her naiveté may have paid off.
"She has no idea who I am or what I do, and it's very refreshing," 30-year-old Nick told the cameras.
Brooke is a proud Aboriginal woman who is passionate about helping kids in her community. And after she scored some 1:1 time with Nick, she expressed how much she connected with his confidence and drive.
"You have a very strong set of who you are and what you want to do," Brooke said. "And I find that so attractive because I know who I am, and I'm pretty proud of who I am."
Given the pair's obvious chemistry—and the fact that Nick gave her the coveted key to his Bachelor pad—fans were quick to endorse Brooke as a frontrunner for season 6.
BROOKE IS GETTING THE WINNERS MUSIC #TheBachelorAU— Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) August 15, 2018
The other girls on @TheBachelorAU may as well head home now. Brooke is the best and of course, she’s from #Perth 🌹🥀❤️ #TheBachelorAU— Jayde Little (@littlejayde) August 15, 2018
Brooke is the clear front runner for @TheBachelorAU. How will the producers complicate their path to love over 100 + hours of television? The real challenge begins. #TheBachelorAU.— Lewis Treston (@LewisTreston) August 15, 2018
Still, others are concerned she'll ultimately be the runner-up or even second runner-up, à la past season fan favourites Nikki Gogan and Tara Pavlovic.
I’m just catching up on #TheBachelorAU and something is telling me Brooke is the Tara of this season and I’m not here for that— chlo (@intoyoujordan) August 16, 2018
Brooke is going to come second. We are going to be so heart broken #thebachelorau— Ben P (@benfc93) August 15, 2018
Brooke is the next Nikki and Sam and Tara (strong incredible women) Y’all ready to have our hearts broken? #TheBachelorAU— Kate (@KikkiTee) August 15, 2018
That said, losing could have its perks:
Brooke will never win because she will definitely be the new bachelorette #TheBachelorAU— Luiz Pedro Marin (@luizmarin) August 15, 2018
If Brooke doesn’t win, she better be the next Bachelorette #TheBachelorAU— alysha (@lcvinitgrande) August 15, 2018
Brooke is the best. If she doesn't win make her the next Bachelorette! #TheBachelorAU— Peter Johnson (@P_Johnson9) August 15, 2018
All we can do is stay tuned!
The Bachelor Australia airs Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7.30pm on Ten.
