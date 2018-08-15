The Bachelor Australia 2018 Eliminations: Who Went Home?

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 5:00 PM

Nick Cummins, Contestants, The Bachelor Australia

Ten

Nick Cummins started off with 25 contestants on The Bachelor Australia's season 6 premiere, but the Honey Badger quickly eliminated three women during the first rose ceremony at the end of the episode 1.

While Brooke Blurton shone (and earned the coveted key to the Bachelor Pad), others weren't so lucky.

The Bachelor Australia 2018: Where to Follow the Contestants on Instagram

Here's which contestants didn't make the cut:

AUTUMN
Autumn, we barely knew ye. The 29-year-old Victorian was only briefly seen in the first episode before failing to secure a rose from Nick.

The Bachelor Australia, Autumn

Ten

SUSIE
Oh, Susie. Being "straight forward, blunt and sporty" wasn't enough to make the 30-year-old account manager from Western Australia the apple of Nick's eye. So long, Susie.

The Bachelor Australia, Susie

Ten

URSZULA
The 34-year-old Polish-born creative director describes herself as a "hunter" when it comes to dating, but unfortunately she became the prey on Night 1.

The Bachelor Australia, Urszula

Ten

The Bachelor Australia's Nick Cummins Reveals His Biggest Relationship Deal Breaker

