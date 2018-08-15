The Bachelor Australia 2018 Eliminations: Who Went Home?

Ten
by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 5:00 PM
Ten
Nick Cummins started off with 25 contestants on The Bachelor Australia's season 6 premiere, but the Honey Badger quickly eliminated three women during the first rose ceremony at the end of the episode 1.
While Brooke Blurton shone (and earned the coveted key to the Bachelor Pad), others weren't so lucky.
Here's which contestants didn't make the cut:
AUTUMN
Autumn, we barely knew ye. The 29-year-old Victorian was only briefly seen in the first episode before failing to secure a rose from Nick.
Ten
SUSIE
Oh, Susie. Being "straight forward, blunt and sporty" wasn't enough to make the 30-year-old account manager from Western Australia the apple of Nick's eye. So long, Susie.
Ten
URSZULA
The 34-year-old Polish-born creative director describes herself as a "hunter" when it comes to dating, but unfortunately she became the prey on Night 1.
Ten
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?