Liam Payne Gets Cozy With Model Cairo Dwek One Month After Cheryl Cole Breakup

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 3:01 PM

Liam Payne, Cairo Dwek

BACKGRID

Liam Payne is looking in one direction after his breakup with Cheryl Cole: onward.

The 24-year-old singer was spotted holding hands with 20-year-old model Cairo Dwek while hanging out together in Lake Como, Italy. Photos captured the potentially budding romance while they strolled hand-in-hand around the 5-star hotel Villa d'Este. Dwek strutted in short denim shorts, a black leather jacket and white platform shoes. Payne wore dark jeans, a white shirt and a black hat.

The model has posted many photos on Instagram documenting her travels across Europe, including Lake Como and Florence, Italy. Her photos imply that she and a friend were already relaxing at the luxury hotel when she was spotted hanging out with Payne.

The former One Direction singer and Cole announced their breakup just about a month ago. On July 1, Payne posted on Twitter that he and his girlfriend of two years were "going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make." 

He and the Girls Aloud singer have a child together, Bear, who was born in March 2017.

When the couple announced their split, Payne's tweet said he and Cole "have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Cole is also stepping out into the spotlight post-breakup. In July, she was seen at Simon Cowell's Syco Summer Party in London donning an off-the-shoulder orange dress.

Payne and Cole dealt with a plethora of rumors before officially announcing their separation. She told BBC, "Do I find it frustrating? No, it doesn't bother me."

In March, Payne confronted the chatter about his relationship with Cole. He told ES, "You know, we have our struggles. Like, of course I'm not gonna sit here and say that everything's absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that's what a relationship is."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

