Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and More: Look Back at the Best New Artist Winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

We're just days away from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

This Monday, all of your favorite artists will head to New York City for the ceremony, which is being held at the iconic Radio City Music Hall. Each year, one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the show is when the winner of the Best New Artist award is announced. Justin Bieber, One Direction, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Eminem are among past Best New Artist winners. Last year, Khalid took home the coveted award during the 2017 VMAs.

At this Monday's ceremony, Bazzi, Cardi B, Chloe x Halle, Hayley Kiyoko, Lil Pump and Lil Uzi Vert are all nominated for Best New Artist.