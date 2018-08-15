Priyanka Chopra's $200,000 Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas: All the Details

Priyanka Chopra has debuted her massive engagement ring from Nick Jonas.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old Quantico actress posed for an Instagram selfie with her arm around pal Raveena Tandon, putting her Tiffany & Co. ring on display for all of social media to see. This is the first time the world has caught a glimpse of Chopra's ring since news of her engagement to Jonas broke in late July. E! News learned that the 25-year-old went shopping for an engagement ring at Tiffany & Co. in London last month and shut down the store to ensure the utmost privacy.

"Priyanka's ring is a high quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats," Andrew Brown, President, WP Diamonds tells E! News. "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."