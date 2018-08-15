Is Married at First Sight’s Sarah Roza Undergoing IVF to Become a Single Mum?

Sarah Roza is following her dreams of becoming a mother.

Taking to Instagram on August 15, the former Married at First Sight Australia contestant shared a photograph of the IVF process, hinting she is currently taking the steps to fall pregnant.

"The next chapter in my life & undoubtedly the most important... I'm beyond excited!" she captioned her post, along with the hashtags, "#future #exciting #empoweredwoman #sohappy #blessed #grateful."

The 39-year-old implied she plans to be a single parent with the hashtag "allthesingleladies", and also added "#ilovescience".