The Bachelor Australia's Nick Cummins Reveals His Biggest Relationship Deal Breaker

But the Queensland athlete did reveal there were plenty of memorable introductions.

"There was a flight attendant who brought in one of those trays…You know those trays they put all the food in and they walk down the aisle and they hand you the tucker? She was trying to walk down the pathway [with one] and the wheels got stuck. So that was pretty funny," Nick says. "I remedied that situation quite quickly. I rushed over and brought it over."

This year, two contestants are flight attendants—Kayla and Tenille—while the cast is also made up of a children's entertainer, energy healer and personal trainer. They each had their own way to woo the Honey Badger on the first night of filming.

"The girls have a whole bunch of props, from crystals to various types of food," Nick adds. "I appreciate the effort."

