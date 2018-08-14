Amandla Stenberg Found Out Her IRL Superpower and It Actually Makes Total Sense

Amandla Stenberg is already a tour de force—starring in Beyoncé videos, hanging with Oprah and being an outspoken advocate of intersectional feminism.

She also plays a supernaturally gifted teen who can control people's brains in the new flick The Darkest Minds.

But what if the 19-year-old actor had an actual superpower in real life? E! host Australia Ksenija Lukich sat down with Amandla and gave her Buzzfeed's "What Would Your Superpower Actually Be?" quiz and the results were very revealing.

From her favourite Harry Potter character to the one food she could eat every day, Amandla whittled down the answers until she arrived at her ultimate result.

Watch the video to see what happened!