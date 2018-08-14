Stevie Wonder Visits Aretha Franklin Amid Reports the Singer Is "Gravely Ill"

E! News has learned that Stevie Wonder visited Aretha Franklin as the legendary singer remains "gravely ill."

Franklin's rep has also spoken out about Franklin's current health condition. The Queen of Soul's publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told People in a statement that Franklin's family is by her side and supporting the singer. "The love she has for her family is above reproach and was evident in the warm smiles she was able to share with her nephew during his very brief visit two weeks ago," Quinn said.

The publicist called Franklin "the Matriarch" of her family because she is the lone surviving sibling.

Quinn also discussed the "Respect" singer's current health status, which appears quite dire. "She is seriously ill and surrounded by family members who appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received," she disclosed.

On Monday morning, reports first emerged that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was "gravely ill." By Monday night, Franklin was reportedly in hospice care at home.