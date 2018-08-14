Stormi Webster Proves She's Already a Fan of Kylie Jenner's Makeup

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 2:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram Story

Stormi Webster loves Kylie Cosmetics!

While spending time with mom Kylie Jenner on Tuesday, baby Stormi appeared fascinated by a Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection makeup bag that she spotted in front of her. Kylie and Stormi were "bugging" Jordyn Woods in the bathroom when Stormi started reaching for the sparkly pink bag.

"Girl, you're pushing over her makeup bag," Kylie told Stormi in one social media post. In a second video, Stormi reached for the bag again and Kylie told her BFF Jordyn, "She wants the makeup bag, uh oh!"

Kylie and Travis Scott's baby girl recently celebrated a major milestone. On Aug. 1, Stormi officially turned six months old! Stormi's mom also celebrated a major milestone just days ago. To celebrate her 21st birthday, Kylie shared a series of portraits with her daughter, captioning one social media picture, "bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel."

Read

Kylie Jenner Poses With Stormi Webster for Intimate 21st Birthday Portraits

Kylie also celebrated her birthday with a star-studded party in West Hollywood. The night began with a family dinner at Craig's before the group headed to Delilah where Kylie was joined by more family and friends, including Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Cara Delevingne and French Montana. Over the weekend, Kylie continued her birthday celebration in Las Vegas, where she and her BFFs watched Travis perform at the Marquee nightclub at the Cosmopolitan.

On Monday, Kylie and Travis were spotted holding hands while jewelry shopping in Calabasas, Calif. A source told E! News that Kylie "was glowing and looked beautiful" during their visit and that the duo made no effort to hide from the other shoppers in the store. The insider added that Travis and Kylie purchased "a couple items" before leaving.

The couple's trip to the jewelry shop sparked engagement rumors, but a source told E! News that Kylie and Travis aren't set to tie the knot just yet.

"Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her. It would definitely be over the top," the source shared with E! News. "They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it's only a matter of time."

Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 11am, express the US and encore at 7pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lyric McHenry

Reality Star Lyric McHenry Dead at 26

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Season 15: A Lot of Love and One Heck of a Complicated Love Triangle

Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, 2016 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj Plays Coy About Getting Back Together With Meek Mill

PCA's, Best of Summer TV Shows

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which TV Show Won Summer?

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Just Wore a Fall Denim Trend You Probably Own Already

Kaley Cuoco, Gabrielle Union, Anna Faris

Kaley Cuoco, Gabrielle Union and Anna Faris Attend Jennifer Klein's 20th Annual Day of Indulgence

Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Gushes Over Boyfriend Tim Tebow

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.