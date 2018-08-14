Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Gushes Over Boyfriend Tim Tebow

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 1:53 PM
The birthday boy is feeling the love today!
As Tim Tebow celebrates turning 31, the athlete received a heartfelt Instagram post from his girlfriend.
Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters shared a picture of the pair enjoying a sweet summer night. What came next was a heartfelt message that proves these two are still going strong—and Instagram official.
"Happy Birthday Timmy," she shared with her 1.1 million followers. "You are such a bright light in so many people's lives. Have the best day ever!"
Tim later "liked" the post as former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach sounded off in the comments section. "This is so sweet!" she wrote. We can't help but agree.
To make things even sweeter, Demi-Leigh took time out of her busy philanthropic trip in Mexico to share the birthday love. She's currently visiting with Smile Train to bring awareness to the charity that provides corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates.
Back in July, Tim set the record straight about his relationship status with the beauty queen during an interview with ESPN's Pedro Gomez.
"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life," he shared. "I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."
The admission came after Tim's sister Katie Tebow posted a photo of the athlete posing with Demi-Leigh. In other words, they couldn't keep things a secret for too long.
Fans know Tim for his successful career in the NFL before playing in minor league baseball for the New York Mets. The author of This Is the Day is also passionate about charity work and helped launch The Tim Tebow Foundation.
As for Demi-Leigh, viewers will remember her appearance in Miss Universe 2017 where she impressed the judges with her beauty, brains and platform. During the telecast, she expressed her hopes to teach self-defense workshops to women after she became the victim of carjacking.
Happy birthday, Tim!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?