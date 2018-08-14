Yes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Really Is That Good: Why Everyone Is Fawning Over the Amazon Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has quite a name to live up to—and it does.

Amazon's streaming period comedy about a divorced woman who enters the world of stand-up comedy hails from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Mrs. Maisel took the world by storm when season one dropped in November 2017, and since then, the series, which stars House of Cards veteran Rachel Brosnahan as the titular character, picked up accolade after accolade, from Golden Globes to Television Critics Association awards.

The award show run (for season one at least) will conclude on Monday, Sept. 17 at the 2018 Emmys. Brosnahan, costars Alex Borstein, Jane Lynch and Tony Shalhoub are all nominated in acting categories, as is the show in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), and Sherman-Palladino for Outstanding Direction for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Yes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is poised to become an Emmys darling, and for good reason.