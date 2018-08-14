Queer Eye's Fab 5 Gets Real About Season 3, Diversity and How Worldwide Acceptance Feels

Queer Eye burst back onto the scene with a brand-new Fab 5—Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski—and without missing a beat, started pulling the heartstrings of viewers, not just in America, but worldwide.
"I think it's beautiful," Karamo said of the acceptance they've felt. "This is a very diverse cast of gay men, and we're living in a time where we're feeling very polarized, like, people are not getting along. And so to have sometimes people you would assume would be judging us say, ‘We love you, we support you and we're so happy that you're on TV,' is probably one of the best feelings for us. But it also gives us all hope for the country that we live in—and for the world."
"I was going to add, the fact that we've been so welcomed by the global audience is what I'm shocked by. I love that we're accepted by the American audience, but the global audience was a surprise to me, so we're super grateful for that," Tan added.
For Antoni, it's the more personal connections, like when families tell them they watch together. "It brings people together in the purest way, and that will never get old," he said.
The first two seasons of the show were set in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Season three of the Netflix reality series sees the Fab 5 hitting the road for the Kansas City, Missouri area. However, don't expect too much to be different this year. Aside from the location change, everything you've come to know and love about Queer Eye is staying the same.
"We found something that really works, we found a way that we can really, truly, go in and help people and we want to keep doing the same. We don't want to change it, we want to keep doing exactly what we're doing and keep doing it even better," Bobby said.
"Season one and two we were like freshman," Karamo said. "We were new to the whole thing. We were like, ‘OK, we're finding our footing.' And now we're going into sophomore year…so we are very confident of who we are and we are bringing our expertise out in a new way. So, what I would say has changed is us."
Click play on the videos above to hear more from the cast about the new season, diversity and more.
Queer Eye season three is filming now and doesn't have a set premiere date yet.