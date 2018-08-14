Taraji P. Henson Cracks the Boys' Club in What Men Want Trailer

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 7:45 AM
"This is not a curse. This is a gift."
So says Ali Davis (Taraji P. Henson) in the trailer for Paramount Pictures' What Men Want, released just moments ago. After being passed over for a promotion at her sports agency, and being told to "stay in your lane," Ali visits a psychic and is given a mystical tea that enables her to actually hear men's thoughts. With her newfound abilities, Ali has an advantage over her colleagues (Brian Bosworth, Pete Davidson, Max Greenfield and Jason Jones) and infiltrates their boys' club at work. All the while, she works overtime to sign the next NBA superstar. Of course, Ali's powers have their downsides, as they test her friendships and a possible romance.
Directed by Adam Shankman, and produced by James Lopez and Will Packer, additional cast members include Erykah Badu, Josh Brener, Mark Cuban, Deja Dee, Charles Green, Aldis Hodge, Tamala Jones, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kausar Mohammed, Tracy Morgan, Shaquille O'Neal, Ashani Roberts, Phoebe Robinson, Richard Roundtree and Chris Witaske.
Jess Miglio/Paramount Pictures
What Men Want, scheduled to premiere in theaters nationwide on Jan. 11, 2019, is a remake of the hit 2000 Nancy Meyers film What Women Want, co-starring Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt.
Henson next lends her voice to Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet, in theaters Nov. 21.
