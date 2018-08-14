Luann de Lesseps Recalls the Moment She Broke Her Sobriety: "I Felt Betrayed"

However, she was looking for the bottle after her ex-husband and two children filed a lawsuit against her in regard to a house she was planning to purchase and a trust she allegedly failed to set up for her son and daughter. "I fell off the wagon," she recalled to Kelly. As de Lesseps' version of the story goes, she wanted to sell her Hamptons home for a different property in upstate New York.

"The children weren't happy about that because it's their home and I understand that, but I just wanted to move. I felt that I needed more privacy and a lot of people know where I am and I just needed a fresh start," she explained. "The ex-husband came to visit and he decided to block me and sue me," she added, referring to Count Alexandre de Lesseps. "I let him stay in my house because we have a great relationship and we still do. I understand why he did it because I was really going big up there upstate with a very big property and since then I've decided to take something smaller and keep my home for the children because I love them."

However, legal documents were filed, immediately sparking headlines. "I found out about this whole story with the ex-count that I was being sued in the press," the reality star recalled. "That was devastating. I felt betrayed. I felt so hurt by that because I really wanted to move on and I just really wanted to flip this house and get the other one."

Heartbroken over the loss of the house and the lawsuit, de Lesseps said she "lost it" and started drinking again with a friend.

"She goes, 'I love making watermelon martinis.' I said, I'm in.'" The star spiraled as she consumed "two or three" of the martinis, followed by "two or three bottles of rosé" by herself and "probably a six pack of beer or something."

"I can't have one drink," she told Kelly. "I don't know when to stop."