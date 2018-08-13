The Bachelor Australia 2018: Where to Follow the Contestants on Instagram

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 10:52 PM
So, you've analysed the Bachelor 2018 contestant bios and made your sweepstakes picks. Now, we've got the information you really want to know: How can I find all these suitors on Instagram?
Here's the lowdown on Nick Cummins' bachelorettes who currently have public Instagrams ready for your likes and follows:
The Bachelor Australia 2018 Contestants Include an Energy Healer and Children's Entertainer—See All the Photos!
ALEKSANDRA SEKULOSKA (@aleksandra.s16)
According to the 31-year-old yoga teacher's 'gram, she's all about festivals, fitness and nights out with the girls.
ALISHA AITKEN-RADBURN (@lish13)
The 25-year-old political advisor used to work for Bill Shorten. Per her Insta pics, she loves to travel and be involved in the Canberra community.
I’m going to be a lot better at Canberra winter after visiting Venice ❄️
A post shared by Alisha Aitken-Radburn (@lish13) on
ASHLEA HARVEY (@ashlea_harvey)
Ashlea, 30, is a single mum and shares sweet pics with her son, as well as drool-worthy scenic shots on her Instagram. And, of course, selfies.
No words can describe how much I love these animals 😍🐘 #inmyelement #perfectday1
A post shared by ashlea harvey (@ashlea_harvey) on
BLAIR THOMAS (@blair.j.tommy)
The 27-year-old sports teacher posts workout pics and, according to her bio, she has no time for "manipulating", "spiders", "birds" or "double standards".
School holidays, you got me feeling like Cathy Freeman
A post shared by BT (@blair.j.tommy) on
BRITTANY HOCKLEY (@brittany_hockley)
The 30-year-old radiographer and self-described "perpetual wanderer" has an account filled with dreamy outings and gram-worthy outfit shots.
Don’t you hate it when your pour yourself a drink then accidentally have 9 more🥂💫 Sailing into the new year feeing 💯 #newyear
A post shared by Brittany 🌹 (@brittany_hockley) on
BROOKE BLURTON (@b_rooklynb)
Perth-based Brooke is into fitness and passionate about working with indigenous youth. She shares plenty of pics working out and travelling.
A post shared by b r o o k l y n . a s h l e y (@b_rooklynb) on
CASS WOOD (@casswood)
Sydneysider Cass loves the beach life. The 23-year-old student knew Nick before the show and her Instagram is full of bikini pics and sporty stills.
CAT HENESEY-SMITH (@cat_henesey)
Bali-based Cat, 24, has a totally unique style and loves showing off her fun fashion sense in foodie pics taken around Asia.
A post shared by CAT HENESEY-SMITH 🌹 (@cat_henesey) on
CAYLA TUDEHOPE (@loveloons)
This 27-year-old energy healer is all about the crystals. She even has her own crystal jewellery line! Her 'gram is full of earthy shots and baubles.
CHRISTINA KARKLIS (@christinajkarklis)
A "fun-loving diva", the 23-year-old retail manager's account is full of pics with her friends out in Brisbane and selfies showing off her many beauty looks.
A post shared by CHRISTINA KARKLIS🌹 (@christinajkarklis) on
DASHA GAIVORONSKI (@dashbody_)
The 32-year-old single mum loves is super into fitness. She's also got a major sweet tooth!
Name a bigger sweet tooth. I’ll wait 🙊🤦🏽♀️ This peanut caramel coated green apple is 🤤 My face is all covered in peanut butter as I type this and I swear I’m the happiest kid right now. Food generally doesn’t excite me but certain sweets... I’ve tried to quit sugar, tried to replace with ‘clean healthy’ treats - nothing worked. So I just gave up and started enjoying what the world of refined sugar has to offer 🤪🤷🏽♀️ . TAG the biggest sweet tooth you know below ❤️ . Покажите мне того, кто любит сладкое больше, чем человек на фотографии, уверена второго такого найти просто невозможно 😅🤦🏽♀️ Это карамельно-арахисовое зеленое яблоко просто 🤤 Я не делаю культа из еды и, в целом, ем одно и то же каждый день, но когда дело доходит до сладкого... Сколько раз пыталась перестать есть сахар, сколько ни пробовала заменить ‘полезными’ младостями - все бесполезно. Сдалась и просто наслаждаюсь миром рафинированного сахара 🤷🏽♀️#maybeimnotsweetenough #sweettooth
A post shared by Dasha Gaivoronski (@dashbody_) on
EMILY DIBDEN (@emilydibden)
Per her bio, 24-year-old Emily goes by the nickname "peachy". She's a dance teacher and also does modelling—including bridal looks.
Looking back on 2017 - started tragically, ended triumphantly 💪🏼👊🏻 🍑 Bring on 2018 ❤️🎉👑
A post shared by PEACHY [Emily Dibden] (@emilydibden) on
JULIANA KING (@mermaid.witha.message)
The 29-year-old lifeguard's Instagram reveals she's a vegan and also a school teacher. No surprise, she loves sharing beach pics and sporty moments in the surf.
Every morning in Africa a gazelle wakes up and it knows it must run faster than the fastest lion to survive. Every morning in Africa a lion wakes up and it knows it must run faster than the slowest gazelle or it will starve. It doesn't matter if your a lion or a gazelle, when the sun comes up you better be running... . . . #run #runafrica #runforlove #bondi #bondirescue #love #happyplace #myoffice #bronte #surf #surfcheck #surfreport #sunrise #getbendy #getoutside #getactive #stretch #bondi #lifeguardlife #lifeguard #mermaid
A post shared by Juliana King (@mermaid.witha.message) on
KAYLA GRAY (@kaylagray1)
Melbournite Kayla calls herself a "Full Time Flight Attendant", "Part Time Sicko", and "Daryl Braithwaite Enthusiast" in her bio. She's 25 and loves watching AFL games and going to the races.
The past month has been very difficult trying to move on with everyday life. It's hard living away from family and trying to be strong. Life would have been a lot harder if it wasn't for all the Tiger crew making everyday easier for me and having a reason to smile 🐯
A post shared by KAYLA GRAY (@kaylagray1) on
RENÉE CUZENS (@reneecuz)
The 30-year-old business analyst loves to share her "life adventures" in Melbourne with her followers.
Meet Uni #blowupunicorn #goldswan #lakedays #summerholidays 🦄🦄🦄
A post shared by RENÉE CUZENS 🌹 (@reneecuz) on
RHIANNON DOHERTY (@rhi.zee)
According to 28-year-old Rhiannon's bio, she's "saving the world one coffee cup at a time".
Long Weekend Feels 🥀#nosofreshtoday
A post shared by RHIANNON DOHERTY 🌹 (@rhi.zee) on
ROMY POULIER (@romypoulier_)
The 29-year-old photo shoot director is also an actress. She loves sharing selfies and enviable holiday snaps.
My last hoorah!! Come at me Sydney 🎃
A post shared by ROMY 🌹 (@romypoulier_) on
SHANNON BAFF (@shannon_baff)
Twenty-five-year-old Shannon's Insta life motto is "Imagination is more important than knowledge- knowledge is limited, imagination is limitless".
After iron selfie✨ #roundtwo #timetoboogie
A post shared by Shannon Baff (@shannon_baff) on
SOPHIE TIEMAN (@sophie.tieman)
Sophie, 25, keeps her Insta a bit cheeky. The property valuer's bio reads, "Life and wine are very similar: chill for best results."
Little possum✨ @pomeranian_nalabanana
A post shared by Sophie Tieman 🌹 (@sophie.tieman) on
STEPH CROTHERS (@stephcrothers)
A children's entertainer, 23-year-old Steph runs a princess parties business in Melbourne. At recent events, she's dressed as Ariel, Elsa, Sleeping Beauty and a fairy!
Fairy excited to be launching my new website for @princesspartiesmelbourne !! ✨💕 Go follow them and check out the new website 👸🏼
A post shared by Steph Crothers (@stephcrothers) on
TENILLE FAVIOS (@tenillefavios)
The 25-year-old flight attendant's bio says she's "so laid back I need to lean forward". She loves to share photos highlighting her outfits and time at the beach.
A post shared by T E N I L L E F A V I O S 🇬🇷 (@tenillefavios) on
VANESSA SUNSHINE (@vanessa.sunshine)
Vanessa, 27, is doing double time on Instagram—runnning her own account and that of her fluffy Maine Coon cat named Pushkin.
When your cat has FOMO anxiety and won't let you take a #selfie alone 🤣 #stage5clinger #cutie
A post shared by Vanessa🌹Sunshine (@vanessa.sunshine) on
NICK CUMMINS (@nickbadger)
And, of course, you'll want to follow the Honey Badger himself for all of his outback adventures.
Tag a mate who's whipped! @australia
A post shared by Honey Badger (@nickbadger) on
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?