Robyn Lawley Reveals Shocking Injuries After Seizure and Staircase Fall

Robyn, who has a 3-year-old daughter with partner Everest Schmidt, says she is lucky to be alive after the fall.

"I unfortunately had a seizure on my staircase, I fell from over 7ft [2.1m] and landed on my face. I suppose it's ironic that I'm a model, however I'm grateful I didn't break my neck," she wrote.

"I've managed to come full circle with that gratefulness, and luck. I could of had it holding my daughter for example, or I could be in a wheelchair, or not breathing at all."

The Sydney-raised model added that she will be taking part in New York Fashion Week with a "new lightning bold scar" on her forehead.

Her first photograph in the Instagram post was taken while she was in hospital "a couple of months ago", while the other was captured a week ago.