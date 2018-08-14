14 Risky VMA Red Carpet Looks You'll Never Forget

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 3:00 AM

ESC: Nicki Minaj

On the MTV VMA Awards red carpet, celebrities take big risks.

Considering that the award show celebrates the creatives and celebrities behind the hottest music videos of the year, the red carpet provides the perfect opportunity to make a personal statement through style. Go big or go home is the name of the fashion game at the ceremony. 

From Lady Gaga's meat dress to Nicki Minaj's crazy, colorful style, these looks make headlines and keep people talking. In fact, their outfits live on long after the award ceremony, pointing the awe and impact that these outfits have on pop culture. Whether you love their boldness or despise the style, there's no doubt that you remember the moment you saw it.

Risky Red Carpet Moments Ever from the VMAs

Take a walk down memory lane and check out the riskiest looks on the VMAs red carpet above!

