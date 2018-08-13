The Bachelor Bombshells: 14 Things You've Always Wanted to Know

Thought you knew everything about The Bachelor franchise? Think again.

When the 28 or so contestants sign up for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, they enter what is known as "the Bachelor bubble." No phones. No social media. No TV. But fans only get to see a small percentage of the actual process the lead and the contestants go through during the eight-week process, including how dates are picked, what the cast eats on a daily basis and when the show psychologist is brought in.

E! News got ABC excec Rob Mills, the network's SVP of alternative series, specials, and late-night programming, to ask the hard-hitting questions about what Bachelor Nation doesn't see on TV...