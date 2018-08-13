Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for Controversial #MeToo Comments

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 7:37 AM
Lindsay Lohan is saying sorry.
More than a week since her controversial comments about women in the #MeToo Movement sparked headlines, the actress has issued an apology while trying to clarify what she meant.
In a recent interview with The Times, the 32-year-old resort mogul and upcoming reality star got on the topic of sexual misconduct in Hollywood and how she had not faced any such experiences in the industry.
"So, I don't really have anything to say. I can't speak on something I didn't live, right?" she told the interviewer. "Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways." However, according to the article, she said she "couldn't go along with the 'attention-seekers'"
"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment," Lohan continued to The Times, insisting that the person "make it a real thing" by filing a police report. Acknowledging that she was "going to really hate myself for saying this," she added, "I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women."
"You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened," Lohan's comments concluded.
Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images
It was not long before her remarks attracted criticism and, by Sunday, she publicly apologized for "any hurt and distress caused" by the quote.
As she said in a statement issued to People, "The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused."
As the statement continued, "I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can't speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard."
This is not the first time the star has had to clarify comments related to people coming forward with their alleged accounts. When initial allegations were first published by The New York Times and The New Yorker against Harvey Weinstein, who has adamantly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex and pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sexual act charges, Lohan posted a since-deleted Instagram Story expressing sympathy for Weinstein and urging his ex, Georgina Chapman, to stand by him.
"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on," Lohan said into the camera in October 2017. "I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."
She continued, "He's never harmed me or did anything to me—we've done several movies together and so, I think everyone needs to stop—I think it's wrong, so stand up."
That same day, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein after nearly 10 years of marriage.
"I am saddened to hear about the allegations against my former colleague Harvey Weinstein," Lohan clarified a day later to the DailyMailTV. "As someone who has lived their life in the public eye, I feel that allegations should always be made to the authorities and not played out in the media."
She added, "I encourage all women who believe Harvey harmed them to report their experiences to the relevant authorities."
