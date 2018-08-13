Alli Simpson Confronts Harsh Realities of Being Homeless: "I Was Terrified"

Alli Simpson usually calls her comfortable apartment in West Hollywood home. But in March, the singer found herself sleeping on a bench in Sydney's Hyde Park for two nights with no food, money or phone while taking part in the second series of SBS' Filthy Rich & Homeless.

The 10-day social experiment, designed to shine a light on homelessness in Australia, was completely "eye-opening" for Alli. And, as she tells E! News, she cried a lot while sleeping rough.

"There wasn't much time where I wasn't crying. I feel like the only times I wasn't really crying was when I was either talking to another homeless person or seeing if I could make somebody else smile," the 20-year old says. "But when I was left with my own thoughts and feelings I'd be crying again. It was really, really confronting."