5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers From the 2018 Teen Choice Awards

4. Rachel Bloom and Nina Dobrev Out Themselves as Superfans

In one of the better executed scripted bits, Rachel Bloom and Nina Dobrev appeared onstage to present the awards for Choice Summer Movie Actor and Choice Summer Movie actress. While Dobrev arrived dressed in Calvin Klein, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star wore a shirt with Dobrev's picture cover on it. Unnerved, Dobrev said, "Listen, Rachel, I can see you're a fan..."

"I'm not a fan! Shut up!" Bloom said. "You're a fan!"

"But we have to keep it professional for this award," Dobrev continued. "So, can we just...?"

Trying (and failing) to contain her excitement, Bloom replied, "Of course. I'm sorry. Very unprofessional. Can I just do one thing? Can I please smell your elbow? Only your elbow. Just the elbow." After Dobrev agreed, Bloom said, "It's so good. It smells like a Bulgarian rain forest!"

"There are no rain forests in Bulgaria," Dobrev informed her.

"I don't care. It's what I needed. OK, now I can present," Bloom said. "I'm good. I'm good!"

Then, Dobrev asked, "Can I ask you one question? Can I smell your elbow?"

"Oh, my gosh! A twist!" Bloom shouted. "Yes, of course you can!"