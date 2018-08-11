Chris Pratt, Gal Gadot and More Superhero Stars Wish Chris Hemsworth a Happy Birthday

Hollywood's biggest superheroes joined forces on Saturday to wish Chris Hemsworth a happy 35th birthday.

Chris Pratt was just one of the action stars to send a special birthday message. "Happy birthday buddy!!!!" the Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote underneath a photo of Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

The tributes even stretched beyond the Marvel Universe. Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot wrote "happy happy birthday" and Justice League's Henry Cavill commented "happy birthday mate!" Even a villain couldn't resist the goodwill. Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, wrote "happy 12th birthday, babyface" in the comments section and sang Hemsworth a birthday tune in a separate post. The Thor star clearly appreciated the gesture and wrote "glorious just glorious."