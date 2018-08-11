EXCLUSIVE!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Were Twinning on Dinner Date

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 2:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

HEDO / BACKGRID

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were twinning on their latest date night.

The 39-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star and the 28-year-old author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver had a late dinner with friends from the Zoe Church at the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday night and were photographed outside. Chris was all smiles in a long sleeve denim shirt and black jeans. Katherine covered up in a denim jacket and black pants.

The couple appeared to be in high spirits as they shared dishes like tomato soup dumplings, Thai shrimp and tuna poke and filet with their pals, E! News has learned.

On Saturday morning, Chris and Katherine attended the annual Zoe Conference at the Wiltern Theatre. The two were spotted hugging and the actor was seen whispering in her ear and touching the small of her back, a source told E! News.

Chris and Katherine have been spotted together several times since they first sparked romance rumors in June, when they were photographed together on a picnic near Santa Barbara, California. A source later E! News that the two had been on multiple dates in the weeks beforehand. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

In late July, Chris and Katherine were photographed kissing in Los Angeles. The two spent time together at a church service, had lunch with the pastor and later took his son Jack, who will turn 6 this month, to get some frozen yogurt.

Chris and his ex-wife Anna Faris, the boy's mother, have been separated for more than a year. The actor filed for divorce last December.

 

Earlier this week, Chris and Katherine were spotted leaving another church service. They also had lunch together at a Beverly Hills hotel, rode scooters together and later had dinner at her mother's house.

"Maria is very excited for Katherine. Everyone has their fingers crossed that this is going to work out long term. They think Chris is an amazing guy and a great catch," a source told E! News at the time. "They are really perfect together and have similar goals and values. They have gotten serious quickly."

—Reporting by Ali Rosenbloom and Holly Passalaqua

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Britney Spears, Baby One More Time, Video

Britney Spears Reflects on "...Baby One More Time" 20 Years Later

Christy Carlson Romano, Kim Possible

Kim Possible Live-Action Movie Adds Original Stars Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Kanye West Says He Would "Smash" Kim Kardashian's 4 Sisters in New Song "XTCY"

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Lavish 21st Birthday Presents

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Club

Khloe Kardashian Shows PDA With Tristan Thompson After Labeling Relationship Status as "Complicated"

Pink

Pink Returns to the Stage After Hospitalization With Support from Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman

Viola Davis, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

How Viola Davis Overcame Poverty and Became a Hollywood Powerhouse

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.