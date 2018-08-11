Britney Spears Reflects on "...Baby One More Time" 20 Years Later

Oh baby, baby, Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" is almost 20 years old!

Which means it's been almost 20 years since the singer rose to fame and wow, what a ride it's been. The pop star, who remains one of the most popular music artists in the world, reflects on the success of the song in an interview with The Guardian, posted on Saturday.

"...Baby One More Time," her debut single, was released in October 1998 and was accompanied by what has become one of the most iconic music videos of all time: A clip depicting Spears as a sexy schoolgirl.

"The whole song is about that stress that we all go through as teens," Spears told The Guardian. "I knew it was a great song. It was different and I loved it, [but] I don't think you can anticipate how a song is going to be received."