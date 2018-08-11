Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Lavish 21st Birthday Presents

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 11:16 AM

Everything's coming up roses for birthday girl Kylie Jenner, who has also added two new vehicles to her collection.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officially turned 21 on Friday and celebrated the night before at a lavish party with family and friends, including boyfriend Travis Scott. On Friday, she showed off some of her gifts on Snapchat.

She received a '50s Rolls Royce from Scott and also received a pink Can-Am Spyder with custom unicorn print.

She also received several custom birthday cakes and elaborate floral arrangements. Her front patio and yard was also decorated with hundreds of red roses.

Estimated value of all her gifts? At least $100,000.

Check out photos of Kylie's birthday presents.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

'50s Rolls Royce

Travis Scott's vintage gift for Kylie is estimated to cost between $25,000 and $85,000.

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Present

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Pink Can-Am Spyder with custom unicorn print

Estimated cost: At least $21,000

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Present

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Louis Vuitton Courrier Lozine 110 Trunk

This gift from her mom Kris Jenner retails for $34,000.

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Present

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Everything's Coming Up Roses

Kylie received many floral arrangements. Her friend Yris Palmer gifted her this La Fleur Bouquets creation in a shape of a red solo cup that contains more than 1,000 roses and spells out "Legal AF."

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Present

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Flowers Flowers Everywhere

Her Kylie Cosmetics team gifted her this massive white flower display.

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Present

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Takashi Murakami for Louis Vuitton Alzer 60 Suitcase

Estimated cost of this vintage item: $5,000 to $7,000

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Present

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Bottoms Up!

Now that she's of legal drinking age, Kylie can indulge and enjoy these drinking accessories from sister Khloe Kardashian. The gift includes a "Spin the Shot" device, a flask, an alcohol shot gun and, of course, a beer bong.

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Present

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Pick Ping-Pong Table

This was a present from Boohoo.com.

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Present

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

So Many Cakes

The reality star received several custom-made cakes, including this one that pays homage to her company Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Pizza

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Birthday Pizza

Travis Scott knows the way to Kylie's heart.

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Present

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

"21 Bitchhh"

Happy Birthday Kylie!

Photos

Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Presents

"This is insane! Pretty little thing, Can-Am," Kylie said on Snapchat about her new motorbike. "Wow. So cute!"

Kylie also gushed about Khloe Kardashian's gift, a bunch of alcohol accessories, such as a beer bong.

"Khloe, this is the best 21st birthday gift ever," Kylie said on Snapchat. "Obsessed. We're taking this on our next adventure."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

