Khloe Kardashian Shows PDA With Tristan Thompson After Labeling Relationship Status as "Complicated"

While things may be "complicated" between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal, the two looked closer than ever on a late-night date on Friday night.

The two went clubbing together and stayed out until early Saturday morning. Khloe posted on Snapchat a video of her and Tristan showing some PDA while dancing to a remix of Bomba Estéreo's "To My Love." A day earlier, Khloe attended sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party without the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who was in Canada, joining his younger brother Amari Thompson at the Amari Thompson Soiree benefiting Epilepsy Toronto.

In April, just before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson in Cleveland, there were several reports that claimed Tristan had gotten cozy with other women. He has not commented on the cheating scandal and he and Khloe have remained together, spending the past month or so at her home in Los Angeles. He has also made peace with the family, who were "heartbroken" for Khloe.