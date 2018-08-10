Insatiable Stars Alyssa Milano and Debby Ryan Defend the Show Amid Backlash

Netflix's newest show may be it's most controversial yet.

On August 10, the first season of Insatiable was released amidst criticism over it's handling of the issues of body image.

The series centers on Patty, who is played by Debby Ryan, a high school student who loses a significant amount of weight after having her jaw wired shut. Upon returning to school after summer break, she decides to seek revenge on those who bullied her throughout her childhood.

At the show's red carpet premiere on Thursday, Ryan told E! News that the discussion surrounding the Netflix show has been valuable, saying, "I'm super thankful that there is such an awareness and such a concern about these topics and I'm really glad that we have been able to step a little bit more forward into the conversation."