Kardashian Family Showers Kylie Jenner With Love on Her 21st Birthday

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 2:47 PM
Kylie Jenner might be 21-years-old, but she will always be the baby of the family.
Last night, the new mom kicked off the birthday celebrations with an ultra-exclusive birthday party at the Delilah nightclub in Hollywood. Kylie, the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their A-list friends danced the night away at the pink and gold themed soiree and this morning they are using the little energy they have left over to shower the birthday girl with love.
Following a fun-filled night out, the 21-year-old woke up to messages of happiness and well-wishes, not to forget a bunch of presents, like a Classic Rolls Royce.
Kris Jenner was one of the first from the Kardashian family to wish Kylie a happy birthday. In a heartfelt message shared to Instagram, the momager said, "It has been life's greatest reward to watch you grow into an amazing young woman who is the most incredible mom to Stormi, sister, business woman, friend and daughter." The grandmother praised the beauty mogul for being "so kind and generous and thoughtful to everyone."
"I am so proud of you Kylie, and I thank God he chose me to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know," the proud mom finished.
Kim joined in on the love fest when she shared a picture of the two sisters, alongside the caption: "It's such a trip that my baby sister is 21. So happy to be on this sister and now mom journey with you forever! I love you so much! You will still always be my baby sis and I'm always here for you no matter what!"
happy 21st birthday to my tiny sister! i love being in your presence @kyliejenner
A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on
Next up, was Kendall. The model kept it short and sweet when she wished her "tiny sister" a happy birthday and said, "I love being in your presence."
Khloe and Kourtney followed Kendall's lead and simply wished the baby of the family a happy birthday.
Of course, the Kardashians weren't the only ones to send love to the Kylie Cosmetics founder. Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin shared photos of themselves and Kylie to Instagram Stories.
And last, but not least, Kylie's boyfriend, Travis Scott, took to Instagram to share just how much he loves the mother of his child. "Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May god continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness [sic]," the rapper wrote.
With all that love, what more could a girl wish for?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?