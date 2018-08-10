Prince Harry Heads Back to Botswana Without Wife Meghan Markle

Two years after he first met Meghan Markleand shortly after jetted off with her to Botswana, Prince Harryhas returned to their special place solo.

As a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed to E! News, the Duke of Sussex is "on a private working trip to Botswana to join the Annual General Meeting for Rhino Conservation Botswana in his capacity as Patron. He attended the Board meeting in Maun and an RCB community project in Xarakao village."

According to the press association, the Duchess of Sussex did not join him on the trip.

While it sounds like this trip is strictly for business, Botswana has also been a notable spot personally for the royal couple, who wed back in May.