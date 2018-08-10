Isabela Moner Appears as Dora the Explorer in Live-Action Movie's First Photo

Here's a first look at your live-action Dora the Explorer!

Earlier this year, Isabela Moner, 17, was cast in the title role of Paramount Players' anticipated Dora the Explorer movie. She posted on her Instagram page on Friday the first photo of herself in character, sporting the animated Nickelodeon heroine's iconic pink shirt, orange shorts, purple backpack, yellow socks and white sneakers.

"So excited to show you the First Look of me as #DoraTheExplorer," she wrote.

The Dora the Explorer film depicts Dora as a teenager. Accompanied by her best friend, the monkey Boots, and her cousin Diego (Micke Moreno), she sets off on an adventure. The director is James Bobin, who previously worked on The Muppets movie, as well as Alice Through the Looking Glass.