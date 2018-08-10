Australian Survivor's Zach Faces Backlash for Comments About Female Contestants

Zach Kozyrski is under fire for comments he made on Australian Survivor this week, saying the women on his team could only excel at "a dishwashing challenge".

In the first six episodes of the Champions vs Contenders season, 39-year-old contender Zach has emerged as one of this year's most controversial contestants.

"[The Champions] are all elite athletes," the personal trainer from Western Australia said to his female teammates on Wednesday night's episode. "They've all been training since they were kids. Now, I know you girls have been putting in some training at, like, F45 and stuff for like five weeks, but you can't compare."

In a previous episode, he commented on 24-year-old marketing coordinator Paige Kerin's "ass" while she walked around their camp. After social media uproar, he posted a "public apology" on his now-private Instagram that may have done more harm than good.