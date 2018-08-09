The Bachelor Australia: Nick Cummins' Season Will Have a Major Twist

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 10:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Cummins, Honey Badger

Instagram

The Bachelor Australia is getting a shakeup.

Speaking to Kyle & Jackie O on August 10, host Osher Günsberg teased that "there's something we've done on this season that we've never done before on The Bachelor."

Nick Cummins is set to invite one of the 25 contestants to his bachelor pad—a lot sooner than we expected.

"On the first night, Nick, the Honey Badger—our Bachelor—gives one of the girls a key to his bachelor pad, and she's allowed to visit any time she wants," Osher said.

"I hope he gives it to someone he doesn't realise is a bit of a psycho and then she just keeps visiting him constantly," Jackie joked. "Does that happen? Please tell me that happens."

But the Ten personality reassured the radio hosts: "No, we're here to help people fall in love."

In the US edition of the show, the Bachelor is given the option to spend separate nights in the Fantasy Suite—without cameras—with the final three contestants.

In season 1 of The Bachelor Australia, Tim Robards famously declined the opportunity to use the Fantasy Suite, and it has not been offered to any star since. In 2017, Matty J and Elora had an overnight date in the Blue Mountains, but slept in separate rooms.

Read

Inside Nick Cummins' Journey From Rugby Star to Bachelor: Family Hardships, Tragic News and Becoming the Honey Badger

While the entire season 1 cast is yet to be announced ahead of the August 15 premiere, we have already been introduced to youth worker Brooke, former Miss World Finalist Cass, personal trainer Dasha and legal secretary Vanessa in promos for the new series.

Since filming, Nick admits he's gained a "much better understanding of love"

"Going into the show, I would have said I would not propose - not in a million years," he told NW in an article published August 6. "But since actually living it, well, you'll have to wait and see."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor Australia , Top Stories , Australia
Latest News
Kanye West, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kanye West Turns Jimmy Kimmel Live! Into a Philosophy Lesson, Talks Embracing Bi-Polar Disorder

Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons Files $35,000 Lawsuit Against Rape Accuser

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Shares Cryptic Post on Her and John Cena's 6th Anniversary

Hayden Panettiere, Nashville, Real Estate

Hayden Panettiere's Nashville Home Is Up for Sale—See What it Looks Like Inside

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Shares Why Hoops Are Iconic and a Wardrobe Must-Have

Bethenny Frankel Says "RHONY" Costars Have Pretend Wealth

Henry Golding: Get to Know the "Crazy Rich Asians" Actor

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.