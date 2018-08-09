The Bachelor Australia: Nick Cummins' Season Will Have a Major Twist

The Bachelor Australia is getting a shakeup.

Speaking to Kyle & Jackie O on August 10, host Osher Günsberg teased that "there's something we've done on this season that we've never done before on The Bachelor."

Nick Cummins is set to invite one of the 25 contestants to his bachelor pad—a lot sooner than we expected.

"On the first night, Nick, the Honey Badger—our Bachelor—gives one of the girls a key to his bachelor pad, and she's allowed to visit any time she wants," Osher said.

"I hope he gives it to someone he doesn't realise is a bit of a psycho and then she just keeps visiting him constantly," Jackie joked. "Does that happen? Please tell me that happens."

But the Ten personality reassured the radio hosts: "No, we're here to help people fall in love."