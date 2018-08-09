Russell Simmons Files $35,000 Lawsuit Against Rape Accuser

The alleged victim accused Simmons of rape in March, nearly 30 years after she alleged the assault took place following a concert they both attended in Sacramento, Calif. She claimed she met the artist at a hotel bar after leaving her elementary school-aged son with a babysitter. She claimed he then asked the mother to go with him to his room to retrieve something he had forgotten. "After entering the room, Russell shut the door and said 'I am going to f--k you," she alleged in court documents. "Russell threw her on the bed and raped her," those documents also claim.

The artist addressed the allegations in a lengthy statement, saying, "I vehemently deny all the allegations made against me. They have shocked me to my core as I have never been abusive or violent in any way in my relations with women. I have submitted myself to multiple lie detector tests. I denied forced sex and sexual harassment allegations brought against me in each test; I also answered no to the question, 'Have you ever physically forced any woman to have sexual intercourse?' I passed all of the lie detector tests."

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, at least 14 women have come forward to accuse the producer of sexual misconduct, all of which the Def Jam founder has denied.