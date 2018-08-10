EXCLUSIVE!

Tammy Hembrow: Get to Know the Australian Influencer With Almost 10 Million Followers

by Ashley Spencer | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 4:13 PM

Tammy Hembrow is doing something right.

The 26-year-old Queenslander currently boasts more than 8.5 million Instagram followers, 1.2 million YouTube subscribers and a slew of partnership deals. And her online fame is only growing.

"When I first started getting into social media, honestly, it [started] from boredom," the fitness junkie tells E! News. "I really like getting dressed up…and I also saw an opportunity in it because people seemed to like what I was posting."

Her Instagram offers carefully curated glimpses of her day-to-day life: mirror selfies inside her Gold Coast home, gym runs in her own Saski fitness collection and sweet moments with son Wolf, 3, and daughter Saskia, 2.

Tammy Hembrow

Instagram

"My son, he loves the camera, loves me taking photos of him," says Tammy, who grew up on a farm with her dad and sisters. "He doesn't really get social media or anything, but he loves to talk to my YouTube fans. My daughter, Saskia, is the opposite. She's like, do not look at me."

Prior to April, Tammy's accounts were also peppered with partner and fellow influencer Reece Hawkins. But in June, she posted a candid YouTube clip titled simply, "Life update: we broke up".

Filming on the floor in an oversized sweatshirt, she reassured fans, "He didn't cheat on me, I didn't cheat on him. It wasn't like that at all."

The two-and-a-half minute vlog has racked up 2.7 million views to date, her third most popular behind "BIGGER BOOTY WORKOUT" (11 million views) and "YOGA CHALLENGE | with Reece Hawkins" (3.3. million views).

Tammy Hembrow

Instagram

"The more open and honest you are, people respond really well to that," she says. "I didn't really want to share it so soon, just because I was still going through everything. It was really, really fresh. But everyone has been super supportive."

Post-split, Tammy says, she's "doing good".

"It's still a bit tough. It's a tough pill to swallow," she tells E! News. "You have an idea of how things will work out and you want your family to be together, but it doesn't always work out that way."

Still, she's got plenty to keep her occupied.

Tammy Hembrow

Instagram

In September, she'll take her Saski fitness line—which she lovingly calls her "little baby"—to New York Fashion Week, and she recently completed her third campaign modelling for Khloe Kardashian's Good American.

"Working with Khloe on Good American was honestly amazing. She's the sweetest girl," Tammy says. "Khloe had seen me online and she, like, really liked me. I was more than happy to go to America and shoot for them…[The Kardashians] are super down-to-earth, nice girls. They're just normal people like everyone else."

#Blessed.

 

Read

Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Tristan Thompson's Gifts for Launch of New Good American Line

