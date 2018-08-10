Tammy Hembrow: Get to Know the Australian Influencer With Almost 10 Million Followers

Tammy Hembrow is doing something right.

The 26-year-old Queenslander currently boasts more than 8.5 million Instagram followers, 1.2 million YouTube subscribers and a slew of partnership deals. And her online fame is only growing.

"When I first started getting into social media, honestly, it [started] from boredom," the fitness junkie tells E! News. "I really like getting dressed up…and I also saw an opportunity in it because people seemed to like what I was posting."

Her Instagram offers carefully curated glimpses of her day-to-day life: mirror selfies inside her Gold Coast home, gym runs in her own Saski fitness collection and sweet moments with son Wolf, 3, and daughter Saskia, 2.