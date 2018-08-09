How Kate Upton Saved Justin Verlander During His Darkest Time: "She Was What I Needed"

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander got candid about how his wife Kate Upton helped him through some of his hardest moments.

In an interview with Bleacher Report (B/R) Mag, Verlander explained his struggles and rise back to prominence all with the help of Upton by his side. "Who knows if I'm even here if it wasn't for her?" the World Series-winning pitcher told B/R.

Verlander and Upton met in 2012, about a year before he suffered from a severe injury. The Astros pitcher wounded his groin, which also revealed another injury in his abdominal muscles. While he recovered from surgery in Philadelphia, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model visited him and kept him company by playing hours and hours worth of board games, namely Yahtzee.

In 2014, when Verlander pitched for the Detroit Tigers, personal and physical struggles continued. "Just a hot f--king mess," he called the season. Verlander dealt with continuous pain in his shoulder and arm, which quickly led to a decline in his performance. Both he and Upton were trolled on social media, and Verlander was even booed by his own home team fans.